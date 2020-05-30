Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ain’t no gate high enough for this jumping jack doggo. Watch

Ain’t no gate high enough for this jumping jack doggo. Watch

This enthusiastic dog’s high jump is too cute.

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s a look at the dog performing the high jump over a gate. (Twitter )

Pet parents often have a couple of lines handy incase a non-animal person comes over to their house. ‘The dog’s locked in other room’, ‘my cat is different, it loves strangers’, ‘he’s more scared of you than you are of him’ - and so on. While in some cases these lines are correct, in some cases they are far from the truth. Non-animal people also usually don’t believe these lines. This doggo jumping over a gate meant to keep her at bay, and other pets like her, is probably why you wouldn’t blame them for having some trust issues.

A video re-shared on Twitter today shows the dog performing a high jump over a gate. The video was earlier shared in 2017 by Twitter user @AnthneyWoods, who captioned it, “Chill my dog can’t get out of the gate”. The clip shows the enthusiastic doggo jumping excitedly the moment her human tells her, “come on girl”.

“Get this dog a contract!” says the caption of the video as it was reposted hours ago.



With millions of views on Twitter, this video is a sure shot way to bring a smile on a dog lover’s face.



“Dog was not gonna be stopped,” comments a Twitter user. “Half point deduction for not sticking the landing,” jokes another.

“These are the same dog owners that say ‘don’t worry fam, he don’t bite’,” writes a third. “Can’t stop watching,” reacts a fourth.

What do you think of think doggo and her big jump?

Also Read | Meet Finley, a six-year-old golden retriever who made a Guinness World Record by holding six tennis balls in his mouth

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh
May 30, 2020 19:14 IST
Ain’t no gate high enough for this jumping jack doggo. Watch
May 30, 2020 19:11 IST
Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
Lockdown musings from other countries
May 30, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.