Air warriors salute corona heroes by showering flowers, here’s how tweeple react

From Mumbai to Delhi to Guwahati to Leh, the defence force’s helicopters are flying over various places to give the aerial salutes.

Updated: May 03, 2020 14:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals over Trivandrum Medical College Hospital in Kerala. (Twitter/ANI)

Indian Air Force (IAF) is performing a nationwide activity today, on May 3, to express their gratitude towards all the corona heroes fighting in the frontline in this war against COVID-19. The IAF helicopters are showering flowers at hospitals across 23 locations in the country. Apart from that, IAF’s fighter jets are also carrying out fly-pasts across different cities.

From Mumbai to Delhi to Guwahati to Leh, the defence force’s helicopters are flying over various places to give the aerial salutes. And, several videos and images of this spectacular and heartfelt gesture have now made their way onto Twitter. Tweeple are now sharing emotional to appreciative reactions using various hashtags – so much so that the hashtag #Airwarriors also started trending on the micro-blogging site.

“Indian Air Force showering with flowers in hospital all over the country to salute doctors and other medical staffs. That’s how Indian Air Force showers love,” a Twitter user wrote this heartfelt caption and shared an image. It shows an IAF helicopter showering flower petals:



There were many who wrote that they’re “extremely proud” of the Indian Air Force and today’s activity is “absolutely heartwarming.”



“The best salute ever #AirWarriors to #CoronaWarriors,” wrote a Twitter user. “The whole nation applauds the unconditional endless efforts of frontline fighters, the #CoronaHereos,” tweeted another.

There were many who wrote appreciative comments on the different videos shared by Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Friday, India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said that armed forces will show their gratitude to the country’s corona heroes. The activities include fly-pasts, lighting of warships, and displays by army bands.

