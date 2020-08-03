Alex the alligator rescued from lake, to be moved into a reptile park

Sections
Dubbed “Alex the Alligator,” the reptile was spotted in Lake Lynwood, Illinois.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:08 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alex the alligator was captured safely. (Facebook/Lynwood Fire Department)

Police officers and firefighters always have to be prepared for dealing with different kinds of situations. In case of officials of Lynwood Fire Department and Lynwood Police, that situation turned out to be rescuing a wandering alligator.

Dubbed “Alex the Alligator,” the reptile was spotted in Lake Lynwood a few days back and finally, it was safely captured by the officials and is now on its way to a “licensed reptile park.”

The department took to Facebook, to share two posts involving the reptile. The first was shared on July 31 as a cautionary note to inform people about the presence of the reptile. Later that day, the department shared another post to and wrote “We would like to notify the residents of Lynwood that the “Alex the Alligator” has been captured safely. We would like to thank the neighbors along Lake Lynwood for their cooperation.”

“He/she will be quarantined for 30 days then be sent to a licensed reptile park in a southern state. The exact location has yet to be determined,” the department added.



Check out the post:

The post has garnered over 160 shares and many reactions from netizens. While some were relieved at the news, others lauded the efforts of the department.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Sounds like someone brought him home as a pet and he got to big so they released him,” joked a Facebook user. “Good job!” praised another. “Look how cute he is! Can I keep him?” gushed another.

What are your thoughts on this gator rescue story?

