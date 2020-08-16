Sections
Alfie the alpaca is enjoying his time at a park in the cutest manner. Watch

“This is the life I want to live,” wrote a netizen after watching this video.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Alfie, the alpaca, lying on the ground. (Instagram/@alfie_the_alpaca_in_adelaide)

Have you ever seen an alpaca rolling around in the greeny? If yes, then lucky you. But if the answer to that question is no, then worry not. Here is a video of an alpaca, named Alfie, enjoying some scratchy rocks and lush grass in a new park he just visited. Spoiler alert: watching this content may fill your heart up with pristine joy.

Posted from Alfie’s official Instagram account on August 16, the post consists of two clips. “New park = new scratchy rocks!” reads the caption of the post.

The recordings show the mammal rolling around on the ground.

Check out the alpaca’s cute yet derpy actions below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love. The videos currently have over 15,100 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “He’s so cute”. We wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Another individual wrote, “So funny”. We also second that claim. These clips were a straight-up giggle-fest to watch.

“This is the life I want to live,” wrote a netizen after watching this video. After all, who wouldn’t wish to be as adorable as Alfie?

An Instagram user proclaimed, “Gotta get his scratch on”. Somebody else stated, “Thought Alfie was practising his breakdown moves”. “Roly poly paca! This is so good to watch,” read a comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. His interaction with them is extremely hilarious

