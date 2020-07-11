Sections
Home / It's Viral / Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. His interaction with them is extremely hilarious

Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. His interaction with them is extremely hilarious

Alfie’s expression is nothing short of contemplative as he stares into his reflection and then past it, at its hooman.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an alpaca named Alfie. (Instagram/@alfie_the_alpaca_in_adelaide)

It is not uncommon to see cats act derpy, or dogs behave oddly. But have you ever seen an alpaca get bamboozled over mirrors? If no, worry not. This video, which is a sure-shot giggle-fest, shows exactly that.

The clip was posted on Instagram on July 8. It has been shared from Alfie, the alpaca’s very own Instagram account.

The recording shows the animal standing in front of a mirror. The camera person, who seems to be on the other end of the room, zooms into the alpaca’s face. Alfie’s expression is nothing short of contemplative. He stares into his reflection and then past it, at its hooman. The video ends with Alfie staring off into the distance, looking as cute as ever.



Since being shared, the post has received a lot of traction. It currently has nearly 72,500 views and many loving comments.



Here is what Instagram users had to say about Alfie, the alpaca who just discovered mirrors. One person said, “Urgh I was having a bad time, and Alfie just made it so much better”. Another individual wrote, “Hahahaha, love his creep stares. Classic”.

“This could be on The X Files,” read one comment referring to an American science fiction show. An Instagram user proclaimed, “He is the reason why I want an alpaca”. Watching Alfie look so cute and creepy, simultaneously, whilst acting derpy makes us wish we had a pet alpaca too.

What are your thoughts on this cutie? Do you now want you a pet alpaca as well?

Also Read | This cat loves to creep out his mother by staring at her through mirrors. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. Watch his hilarious interaction
Jul 11, 2020 14:27 IST
Breathe Into the Shadows ending explained: Is Abhishek Bachchan’s J back?
Jul 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Bihar govt directs medical colleges to arrange 100 beds for Covid-19 patients
Jul 11, 2020 14:23 IST
Looking to contribute to development of Indian sports: Abhinav Bindra
Jul 11, 2020 14:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.