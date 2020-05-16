Sections
Home / It's Viral / Alia Bhatt, you have to see this Twitter thread that matches your outfits with delish looking doughnuts

Alia Bhatt, you have to see this Twitter thread that matches your outfits with delish looking doughnuts

This awesome thread offers 12 kinds of gorgeously decorated doughnuts that go perfectly with 12 of Alia Bhatt’s outfits

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:57 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Royal blue doughnuts for Queen Alia Bhatt. (Twitter )

Amazing food and gorgeous outfits, these two are among the things that can really make someone happy. And this Twitter thread does just that.

After matching actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits with different sanitisers in a bid to promote hand washing and Rihanna’s iconic fashion looks to desi sweet treats, someone has come up with yet another deliciously wonderful thread. This time, they’ve found doughnuts to match actor Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices. And to say these look incredible would be an understatement.

This awesome thread offers 12 kinds of gorgeously decorated doughnuts in colours one wouldn’t associate with these sweet treats. These go perfectly with 12 of Alia’s outfits as if they were cut from the same cloth… or dough? You get our drift, right?

So here are all the different looks:



Chocolate doughnuts dressed in a green coating to go with Alia’s lush green dress

Alia’s Stella McCartney look goes perfectly with these pistachio covered doughnuts

Royal blue doughnuts for Queen Alia

These minimal red doughnuts go perfectly with Alia’s Sabyasachi number

And these ones with sprinkles for this chic look

Just some subtle and soft pink here

And another one here

Sorry, these black doughnuts are just something else. Look how well they match with Alia’s Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga.

A party in the sun in that glorious yellow outfit with yummy doughnuts to match

OMG! Kudos to the Twitter user who found this level of matching

This white combo is too pretty for words

And finally, just look at this purple magnificence

If by the end of this thread you’re feeling hungry and/or itching to order some new clothes, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

So what do you think of this thread and the doughnuts spread offered in it? Which combo is your fave?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wuhan rolls out consumer subsidies to help local auto, home appliance firms
May 16, 2020 14:50 IST
India, US cooperating on Covid-19 vaccine development, says Trump
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
Shoaib Ibrahim asked if family forces wife Dipika to wear Indian clothes
May 16, 2020 14:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.