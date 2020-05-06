All the cooking legends can take a backseat because there’s an adorable tiny chef in town. Watch

With over 2.7 lakh followers on Instagram, this one-year-old cooks with his mother in the cutest ways possible. (Instagram/@kobe_yn)

It is said that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. However, when it’s about this little cute chef you don’t even have to taste his food. You just need to see the sweet videos of adorable toddler Kobe and there’s a chance that they’ll end up stealing your heart. With over 2.7 lakh followers on Instagram, this one-year-old cooks with his mother in the cutest ways possible and all his moves are absolutely aww-worthy.

Shared on Instagram a few hours ago, the little chef’s cheesy mushroom cups clip has already been viewed over 1.2 lakh times – and the numbers are only increasing.

Donning his adorable little red chef’s hat and matching apron, in the video, Kobe gives a step by step tutorial on how to prepare the dish. In the middle of the clip, the little one also tastes one of the ingredients, just like a pro. And, throughout the video, you won’t be able to keep your eyes off the gleeful smile of the toddler.

And, the adorableness continues as the video ends with the little one enjoying his creation wearing an adorable bib that says ‘More please’.

Check out the video:

The tiny cooking sensation regularly makes videos and he looks totally delightful in all of them. Here are some clips of the little chef for you enjoy.

Here’s a clip that shows Kobe making a gluten-free chocolate cake. Kobe’s messy and spontaneous ways will make you go aww

A one-year-old is grilling meat, while we are still struggling with a simple chicken curry

Lemons! Lemme taste these

Netizens can’t get enough of this cute one and whenever Kobe drops his cooking clips they shower praiseful comments.

What do you think of this little chef?