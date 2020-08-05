Alligator blocks elevator door in Florida residence, rescued by cops

Sections
Though the reptile was a small one, it managed to cause panic and the cops were called to handle the situation.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:12 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Residents of a building in Estero Parc, Florida experienced a strange occurrence as an alligator was spotted in front of the elevator doors. (Facebook/@Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

There are numerous reasons for which one may get late for work. But getting late because an alligator has blocked the elevator entrance is nothing less than bizarre. Residents of a building in Estero Parc, Florida experienced one such strange occurrence as an alligator was spotted in front of the elevator doors. Though the reptile was a small one, it managed to cause panic and the cops were called to handle the situation.

The official page of Lee County Sheriff’s office shared the incident along with a picture of the alligator standing at the corner. “South District Deputies Hernandez and O’Leary responded to a call for service at Estero Parc in reference to residents trapped in an elevator. They were unable to exit because of an alligator at the elevator doors,” read the caption.

“Deputies responded and isolated the alligator until a certified trapper arrived and humanely removed the gator,” the department added.

Take a look at the post:



Posted on August 4, the incident has gathered over 1,300 reactions on Facebook. While some pointed out that the reptile was just a baby, others lauded the efforts of the cops regarding a smooth trapping operation.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Awww. It’s a little guy,” pointed out a Facebook user. “It was just checking his mail,” joked another. “I’m sure that baby was scared more than people in the elevator,” wrote a third.

“Good job saving the little one guys! I hope its okay,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

