Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Alligator strolls in golf course, video leaves people with feelings

Alligator strolls in golf course, video leaves people with feelings

The clip shows the reptile crossing the golf crosses slowly, to some it may seem almost leisurely, as someone says “Another day in Florida.”

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the alligator in the golf course. (Facebook/@Duran Golf Club)

If we ask you to think about various activities related to a golf course, there’s a slim chance any of the scenarios will involve an alligator. However, that is what exactly happened and now a video showing an alligator strolling in a golf course has left people both amazed and scared.

“GATOR CROSSING! Never a dull moment in Florida! Check out this big gator on Hole #9 today!” Duran Golf Club, where the incident took place, shared on their official Facebook profile.

The clip shows the reptile crossing the golf crosses slowly, to some it may seem almost leisurely, as someone says “Another day in Florida.”

Check out the video:



Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 67,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were fascinated, others were not particularly happy. Some were intrigued yet creeped out by the whole affair.

“Amazing. Yikes,” wrote a Facebook user expressing two contradictory feelings. “He marched 45 steps and he’s like ....... I’m done,” joked another. “Nope, just nope,” shared a third.

Many simply tagged others to show them the clip.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Nov 02, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, other gorgeous styles
Nov 02, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.