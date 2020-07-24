Alligators cross crosswalk, ‘traffic jam,’ say people. Watch amusing video

Sections
Shared on Facebook, the video shows alligators crossing a road to get to the other side into a water body.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an alligator crossing the road. (Facebook/Bill Angell)

Traffic jam on the road is an absolutely common occurrence. However, a group of alligator causing it is not. Still, that is what exactly happened, and a video of the incident has now left people amused.

Shared on Facebook, this little-over-two-minute-long video shows alligators crossing a road to get to the other side into a waterbody. What’s even more hilarious is that they used the crosswalk to get to cross the street. The video also captures the cars parked at a safe distance and people filming this unusual incident.

In the video, when the reptiles reach the other side of a road, they stop for a moment and rest – as if to soak all that warmth of the sun. Eventually, one by one, they enter into the water.



Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 16,000 views and more than 4,000 reactions. People had different things to say about the video, and they didn’t hold back while commenting.



“It’s an alligator traffic jam,” wrote a Facebook user. “What an unusual reason for traffic jam,” commented another. “This is so cool,” wrote a third. “Gator parade. I think I would stay safe in my car and get the heck out of there. Good day to you gators!” joked a fourth. “Of my gosh how funny they just stopped to warm their bellies on the concrete!” observed a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

