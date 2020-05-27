Alligators engage in fight on golf course, fascinating video captured. Don’t forget to turn the sound on

Sections
The video of the two alligators fighting has now left people with all sorts of reactions.

Updated: May 27, 2020 13:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two alligators engaged in a fight. (Facebook/The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes)

A video of two alligators engaged in an epic fight is fascinating, intriguing, and scary – all in equal parts. Captured at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course in Hardeeville, South Carolina, the video of these unwanted guests was shared on Facebook and it has now left people with varied thoughts.

“Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday!” they wrote, indicating that this battle took place at the 18th hole of the course. “Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!” they added as a caution.

The 15-second-long video shows two alligators, with their jaws locked, trying to shake each other off. What adds on to the scariness of the whole incident are the sounds made by the reptiles.

Take a look at the video and don’t forget to turn the sound on:



Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7.8 lakh views – and still counting. People showered all sorts of comments on the post. While some wrote that this is the reason they avoid going to golf courses, others commented that the incident fascinated them.

“This why I don’t golf, because there always these videos with giant gadders!” wrote a Facebook user. “Did anyone else watch this on loop for three minutes and think they were still fighting,” joked another.

“How did it end? Or do we have to wait until next season? What a cliffhanger!” expressed a third and several others also expressed the same notion.

“I saw the first 2 seconds of the video and had to stop watching because I was scared, LOL. Not sure how it ends but it doesn’t look pretty!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video? Fun to watch or too scary?

