Alluring images of Crab supernova leave people stunned. Seen them yet?

The universe is gorgeous, and the photos available on the Internet are a constant reminder of the same. Still, if you need an extra nudge to gasp at its beauty, once again, here is a post shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page that may just do the trick. The post is complete with two alluring images of the Crab supernova and may leave you mesmerised.

The post’s caption details that “The Crab supernova was observed in 1054 CE and its remnant has become one of the most famous objects in the sky.”

“At the center of the remnant is a dense neutron star about 30 kilometers in diameter that rotates once every 33 milliseconds — a pulsar!”, it describes further.

Take a look at the dazzling images, here:

Since being shared about 15 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 22,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The share left people extremely excited, and their comments reflected that perfectly.

“Is this crab Nebula?” asked an Instagram user. To which, the organisation replied and confirmed that it is. “Dazzling and alluring,’ wrote another. To which, the space agency commented, “Right?!”

“All the pictures I’ve seen, these top my list,” expressed a third. “Taking my breath away,” said a fourth, and we certainly agree with that sentiment.

There were several who simply wrote “Amazing” or “Beautiful” to express themselves.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Curiosity rover spots ‘dust devil’ on Mars, NASA shares animated video