Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Alluring images of Crab supernova leave people stunned. Seen them yet?

Alluring images of Crab supernova leave people stunned. Seen them yet?

“Taking my breath away,” wrote an Instagram user on the post.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page. (Instagram/@nasachandraxray)

The universe is gorgeous, and the photos available on the Internet are a constant reminder of the same. Still, if you need an extra nudge to gasp at its beauty, once again, here is a post shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram page that may just do the trick. The post is complete with two alluring images of the Crab supernova and may leave you mesmerised.

The post’s caption details that “The Crab supernova was observed in 1054 CE and its remnant has become one of the most famous objects in the sky.”

“At the center of the remnant is a dense neutron star about 30 kilometers in diameter that rotates once every 33 milliseconds — a pulsar!”, it describes further.

Take a look at the dazzling images, here:



Since being shared about 15 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 22,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The share left people extremely excited, and their comments reflected that perfectly.

“Is this crab Nebula?” asked an Instagram user. To which, the organisation replied and confirmed that it is. “Dazzling and alluring,’ wrote another. To which, the space agency commented, “Right?!”

“All the pictures I’ve seen, these top my list,” expressed a third. “Taking my breath away,” said a fourth, and we certainly agree with that sentiment.

There were several who simply wrote “Amazing” or “Beautiful” to express themselves.

What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Curiosity rover spots ‘dust devil’ on Mars, NASA shares animated video

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 16:02 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST

latest news

Raj govt to legalise mines supplying stone for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Sep 19, 2020 16:25 IST
Lady Gaga addresses mental health in song 911, calls it ‘poetry of pain’
Sep 19, 2020 16:23 IST
UP CM relaxes rules, gives Rs 10 lakh for IIT scholar’s cancer treatment
Sep 19, 2020 16:22 IST
Upper House passes legislation to protect healthcare workers from violence
Sep 19, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.