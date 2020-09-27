‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there’s a possibility you may have seen videos of robot dogs called Spot. From managing sheep to helping people maintain social distance, the clips are many. While the videos are amazing, they can also creep some people out, often all at the same time. Just like Nathan Kanasawe, who felt both the feelings in equal parts when he spotted a robot dog roaming around a street in Ontario, Canada.

The video, which is just a few seconds long, shows the dog walking on what seems like a sidewalk. Kanasawe told Hindustan Times that he was driving with his friend when they spotted the dog. The sight left them so surprised that they decided to get down and capture the incident on camera. He asked the person who was operating the dog for permission and recorded the clip.

“We were driving down the street and saw the robot first, since the yellow stood out more, then as we slowed down, saw the operator behind the robot. My friend and I were equal parts amazed and creeped out,” Kanasawe told Hindustan Times.

He also shared it on Twitter, and the post went all kinds of viral with many retweeting it. However, presently Kanasawe has made his Twitter profile private because of the overwhelming response he received on the post.

The robots are called Spot and are designed by a robotics company named Boston Dynamics.

Take a look at the video:

Kanasawe said he also asked the operator why he had the robot and he “vaguely” replied that it’s for work. So, Kanasawe didn’t press the matter further, thanked him and drove away.

“I think we were just really surprised to have even seen a Boston Dynamics dog in our area, casually walking up the street,” expressed Kanasawe. He also said, “It’s the kind of thing you would maybe see at a convention in Toronto, but up in northern Ontario? Super weird!!”

What do you think of the video?

