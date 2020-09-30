Sections
Amazing finger tutting video will mesmerise you. Seen it yet?

“This made my day,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the artist performing. (Instagram/@khadyeprathamesh99)

Have you ever come across a video which makes you go wow? This finger tutting video is a perfect example of that category of clips which are absolutely mesmerising. Shared on Intagram, the clip is now getting tons of love from people. The video showcases intricate and synchronised movements of the fingers to the song Gilehriyaan from the movie Dangal.

Shared on Instagram by user with handle @khadyeprathamesh99, the video has already gathered close to 1.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video is so amazing that it’ll keep you hooked and you may even end up watching it on loop.

The clip was shared a few days ago on September 21. Since being shared, it has received tons of comments from people. While some shared various emojis to express themselves, a few also just wrote “wow.” There were also a few who pointed that the clip is amazing.

“This made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet song and also your smile,” said another. “This is called real talent, keep going bro,” praised a third. “I’m obsessed with your talent,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

