Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio's engage in Twitter banter. It's hilarious

Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio’s engage in Twitter banter. It’s hilarious

The Twitter exchange showcases a newly forged partnership between Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio in a witty way.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amazon Prime India shared this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meme and tagged Reliance Jio. (Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN)

Amazon Prime India and Reliance Jio’s Twitter banter is the latest source of entertainment for many on the micro-blogging site. Recently Jio announced a year-long free subscription of Amazon Prime for some of its subscribers. This Twitter exchange showcases that newly forged partnership in a witty way.

The video streaming platform tweeted a scene from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and tagged the telecom company. The funny and popular scene details a conversation between three friends Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol), Imraan Quresshi (Farhan Akhtar), and Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan). It shows the first two, Dewan and Quresshi, applying the logic of reverse psychology to make Saluja reveal a truth. The dialogue, said by Dewan, goes “maine tumhare bare mein kuch suna hai.”

Amazon Prime India tweeted that image with a caption “What’s up, @reliancejio?”

It didn’t take long for the telecom company to come back with an apt reply. Taking a cue from the film’s scene, they shared what Saluja replied in the movie. In the post’s caption they wrote, “It was meant to be a surprise! @PrimeVideoIN.”



Take a look at the exchange:

The conversation continued as Amazon Prime India further replied with a dialogue by inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary from the web series Paatal Lok. To this, Jio came up with a befitting reply using a dialogue by Akhandanand Tripathi from another web series Mirzapur.

Turns out, Amazon India wasn’t done yet. They shared this poster of a web series named Made in Heaven and indicated some kind of partnership with Jio.

The banter left tweeple with tons of questions. There were several who started asking all sorts of questions. There were some who mentioned about the 1 year free subscription to Amazon Prime.

An individual thought it would be best to use a GIF to express themselves:

“What’s the news?” asked another.

What do you think of this cryptic banter?

