Amazon Prime’s new meme confirms Gulabo Sitabo’s Begum is a full-on savage

The image shows Farrukh Jaffar as Fatima Begum in the new dramedy film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. (Instagram/@primevideoin)

Fatima Begum, a fictional character from the new dramedy film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, just took a DNA test. Turns out she’s 100% bad and boujee. Though Begum genuinely didn’t, this recent meme posted from Amazon Prime India’s official Instagram account may have you think so.

Posted on June 22, the image has been shared with a caption reading, “b̶a̶d̶s̶h̶a̶h̶ begum”.

The image has been divided into four parts, with each section capturing a different still from the film. The photographs focus on Fatima Begum, an aged haveli owner, played by the talented Farrukh Jaffar who was pivotal to the film’s plotline.

Jaffar plays a strong, multi-layered, and dynamic character who calls the shots throughout the film. Thus, a photo which shows her in different scenes with lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘Savage’ seems very fitting.

Want to know what we’re talking about? Check out the meme below.

Since being shared, the post has received almost 6,500 likes and many funny comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the photograph. One person said, “Savage Begum”.

“She’s awesome in every role... Especially in the Peepli Live movie! May she live on forever to entertain her audience,” read one comment praising Farrukh Jaffar’s performance.

What are your thoughts on this meme? Do you think the song fits appropriately with Fatima Begum’s character?

Also Read | Every Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic from Paatal Lok is a mood. Which one are you? Asks Amazon