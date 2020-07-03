Sections
Home / It's Viral / Amazon Prime thinks you’re awesome if your favourite movie or show name starts with these alphabets

Amazon Prime thinks you’re awesome if your favourite movie or show name starts with these alphabets

“If your favourite movie/show starts with…” Amazon Prime tweeted.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:08 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amazon Prime’s tweet has now now sparked a Twitter chatter (representational image). (Screengrab)

Amazon Prime recently shared a tweet on the micro-blogging site which has prompted people to drop an array of comments. The company posted and wrote that they think that people, precisely the tweeple, are awesome. However, they also shared a clause along with the tweet. The condition is that the name of your favourite movie or show needs to start with the alphabets mentioned in the post.

“If your favourite movie/show starts with…” Amazon Prime wrote and started their tweet. Then the mentioned a few alphabets. Wondering what are those? Take a look yourself:

Yes, you’re awesome if it starts with any of the alphabets. However, if you’re a little let down thinking that you don’t fall in the category as your favourite show or film starts with a number, then don’t lose your heart yet. Since many people expressed the same concern, Amazon Prime added a little update to their post and what they wrote will make you very happy.

“If your favourite movie/show starts with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 then you’re awesome and no one is above you,” they tweeted.



Since being shared, the post has collected close to 300 likes and tons of comments.

“Haha, nice,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s 1984. What do I do now?” expressed another.

What is your favourite movie or show?

Also Read | Amazon Prime’s new meme confirms Gulabo Sitabo’s Begum is a full-on savage

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
Jul 03, 2020 18:21 IST
Girl uses sign language to interact with hearing impaired delivery man
Jul 03, 2020 18:17 IST
Twitter can’t decide if this video is traumatising or therapeutic. Can you?
Jul 03, 2020 18:15 IST
‘Police brutality’ during Covid-19 lockdown: Mumbai police denies allegations
Jul 03, 2020 18:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.