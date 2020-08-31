Sections
Ambassador of Poland to India shares pictures of Qutub Minar lit up for Solidarity movement's 40th anniversary

These images were shared from Adam Burakowski Twitter account.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:37 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the Qutub Minar lit up in red and white lights against the night sky. (Twitter/@Adam_Burakowski)

Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India, took to Twitter on August 30 to share some beautiful shots of the Qutub Minar. These images showed the monument, situated in New Delhi in a unique light. More specifically, the pictures presented the Qutub Minar illuminated in red and white, colours of the Polish flag.

“To commemorate 40th anniversary of Solidarity movement in Poland we illuminated Qutub Minar in white and red,” reads the text shared alongside four photographs. Burakowski also used the hashtags #Solidarity40 #Poland and #India.

Three of the four snapshots show the monument itself lit up in red and white lights against the night sky. One of the images features Burakowski himself standing next to a sign which reads, “40 Solidarność,” which in English translates to 40 Solidarity.

Check out the tweet which has currently garnered nearly 500 likes and almost a 100 retweets.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Felicitations”. Another individual wrote, “More power... let us make our relationship more strong”.

“Looks beautiful,” read one comment on the thread. Somebody else also proclaimed, “Looks neat”.

Solidarity, the independent Polish trade union, was formally founded when 36 regional unions united under the name Solidarność in 1980. The creation of the trade union marked a major and historic societal change for the country, reports The Guardian.

This isn’t the first instance wherein a light show has been used to show transnational solidarity. The southern municipality of Zermatt in Switzerland broadcasted the Indian flag on the Matterhorn, a mountain in the Alps, in March to show support for India’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

What are your thoughts on this share?

