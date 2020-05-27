American Brown Pelicans injured by Cyclone Amphan rescued in Odisha

Odisha Forest Department has rescued several American Brown Pelicans in Paradeep as they sustained injuries during Cyclone Amphan that has wreaked havoc in the coastal state.

“American Brown Pelicans were found here. They lost their way due to Cyclone Amphan. Locals found them on the ground as they got injured during the cyclone and fell down from the sky. We have rescued an American Brown Pelican and it is under treatment. We are rescuing more such birds,” Arjun Sahu, a social activist for animals, Odisha told ANI.

Some rare birds were found on the ground at various places including GJI colony and Madhuban area of Paradip. Following the incident, locals flocked to these spots and handed over these birds to the forest department for proper treatment.

As per officials, migratory birds flock to the Paradeep port during the winter season. While some of them return back, these pelicans found here are said to be among those birds who had stayed here.

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care. 79 number of veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets and attendants engaged. 32 animal health camps have been organised and 1242 number of animals treated.