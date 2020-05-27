Sections
Home / It's Viral / American Brown Pelicans injured by Cyclone Amphan rescued in Odisha

American Brown Pelicans injured by Cyclone Amphan rescued in Odisha

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care.

Updated: May 27, 2020 16:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Paradeep Odisha

An American brown Pelican rescued by the Odisha Forest Department. (ANI)

Odisha Forest Department has rescued several American Brown Pelicans in Paradeep as they sustained injuries during Cyclone Amphan that has wreaked havoc in the coastal state.

“American Brown Pelicans were found here. They lost their way due to Cyclone Amphan. Locals found them on the ground as they got injured during the cyclone and fell down from the sky. We have rescued an American Brown Pelican and it is under treatment. We are rescuing more such birds,” Arjun Sahu, a social activist for animals, Odisha told ANI.

Some rare birds were found on the ground at various places including GJI colony and Madhuban area of Paradip. Following the incident, locals flocked to these spots and handed over these birds to the forest department for proper treatment.

As per officials, migratory birds flock to the Paradeep port during the winter season. While some of them return back, these pelicans found here are said to be among those birds who had stayed here.



In the wake of Cyclone Amphan, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care. 79 number of veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets and attendants engaged. 32 animal health camps have been organised and 1242 number of animals treated.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor says she’s the childish one, Khushi the sensible sibling
May 27, 2020 17:15 IST
Ozone concentration in Maharashtra cities spikes during lockdown
May 27, 2020 17:14 IST
Yash, Roohi choose their favourite playmate between Taimur and AbRam
May 27, 2020 17:12 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘China’s way to create distraction’, says Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh and all the latest news
May 27, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.