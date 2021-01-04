American man and son grab netizens’ attention again with peppy dance on O Beta Ji. Watch

If you are someone who was thoroughly entertained by the dhamakedar dance video of this dad and daughter duo from Washington, then you’ll be glad to know that he is back with yet another happy dance number. Ricky Pond shared the dance video with his son this time, but the result is equally fun to watch. The video shared on Pond’s Instagram profile shows the dad-son duo dancing to a popular song from Ludo. The video may leave you tapping your foot to the beat too.

The clip starts with Pond and his son breaking into some easy yet smooth dance moves to the song O Beta Ji. Originally recorded for the movie Albela, the track has been re-used for the recently released film Ludo.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 3, the clip has garnered over 2.6 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating the duo’s jolly dance moves and congratulated them for sharing such a happy video. Many also shared the link to the original song which was whole-heartedly appreciated by Pond.

“Hahaha... this is adorable. I loved it! You guys are killing it with the dance moves,” wrote an Instagram user. “You guys dance so well! I was just wondering if you know the meaning of the songs also,” asked another. To which Pond replied, “No we just like the beat and music”.

“Mr Ricky, please visit India,” requested a third. “You guys nailed it,” commented another.

What do you think of this dance video?

Also Read | Dad-daughter duo dishes out dhamakedar dance on Ghungroo from War, Esha Gupta hearts Insta video