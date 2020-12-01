Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020

American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020

Academy Award winner, Hannah Beachler shared these pictures of her newly furnished home on her Twitter account.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Hannah Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask. (Twitter/@chinchilla1970)

Some artists seem to find inspiration even in rather unpredictable places. One such person is an American production designer named Hannah Beachler. The Academy Award winner, who has worked on renowned projects such as Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Black Panther, has now captured the attention of netizens for a very unusual reason.

Beachler posted these three images on her Twitter account on November 27. “No one anywhere: Me: Clears Throat To commemorate 2020 I painted my house BLACKITY BLACK BLACK BLACK!!! Holla!” reads the text shared alongside the snapshots.

The images show Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask. She is holding onto a bouquet of red roses. The home behind her, you guessed it, has been painted black. From the roof to the window frames, the house is, in Beachler’s very own words, ‘blackity black black’.

Take a look at the post below:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Everyone everywhere: we love it and thank you for bringing us some joy”.

Another individual wrote, “So fly! I love it”. “Ok Queen, yes! I love the house and your outfit! Feeling all the colours!” read one comment under the post.

In a subsequent tweet on the thread, Beachler further explained some details about the project. She wrote, “Paint High Gloss and light reflects. Color won’t change how your house reacts to humidity. Just a note! Glad people are vibing on it. My neighbors have been great”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 00:26 IST
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Dec 01, 2020 00:14 IST
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Nov 30, 2020 21:39 IST
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Nov 30, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

After pitched campaigns, Hyderabad local body polls to be held today
Dec 01, 2020 02:11 IST
American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020
Dec 01, 2020 02:07 IST
2nd ‘love jihad’ case filed in UP
Dec 01, 2020 02:07 IST
Baba Amte’s kin dies by suicide
Dec 01, 2020 02:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.