American YouTuber opens fast-food chain, gives customers free cash and gadgets with each order

YouTube is the best treasure trove when it comes to searching for videos that can blow one’s mind. This video by American Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is the perfect addition to that category. Known for his philanthropic activities and videos, the recent clip by MrBeast is no different from the rest. The YouTuber successfully started his fast-food chain known as MrBeast Burger and the video is just a glimpse of the opening day of the restaurant. What makes it an interesting watch is the special giveaway for each and customer ordering from the food joint.

The video starts with Donaldson giving an introduction of his ideas regarding the new burger chain and goes on to mention that he is giving free cash to people ordering at his restaurant. Yes, you read that right. Throughout the clip, members of the team can be seen handing out cash to the customers waiting in the long line along with the burgers. And if this is making you gasp, you’ll be amazed to know that many customers even got expensive gadgets like iPads and iPhones along with their order too.

“I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it,” reads the caption.

Check out the detailed video:

Shared on December 19, the video has garnered over 23 million views along with several comments from netizens. While some were amazed at the unbelievable offer at MrBeast’s restaurant, others expressed their wishes for a MrBeast Burger outlet in their city.

“All this time I’ve been eating at the wrong restaurants,” wrote a YouTube user. “I’m waiting for MrBeast Burger in our country,” commented another.

“This man can do anything,” said a third. “Gosh! That’s a lot of money. Those people are lucky,” expressed a fourth.

