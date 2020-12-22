Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / American YouTuber opens fast-food chain, gives customers free cash and gadgets with each order

American YouTuber opens fast-food chain, gives customers free cash and gadgets with each order

What makes it an interesting watch is the special giveaway for each customer ordering from the food joint.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 12:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows MrBeast giving money to a customer along with the order. (YouTube/@MrBeast)

YouTube is the best treasure trove when it comes to searching for videos that can blow one’s mind. This video by American Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is the perfect addition to that category. Known for his philanthropic activities and videos, the recent clip by MrBeast is no different from the rest. The YouTuber successfully started his fast-food chain known as MrBeast Burger and the video is just a glimpse of the opening day of the restaurant. What makes it an interesting watch is the special giveaway for each and customer ordering from the food joint.

The video starts with Donaldson giving an introduction of his ideas regarding the new burger chain and goes on to mention that he is giving free cash to people ordering at his restaurant. Yes, you read that right. Throughout the clip, members of the team can be seen handing out cash to the customers waiting in the long line along with the burgers. And if this is making you gasp, you’ll be amazed to know that many customers even got expensive gadgets like iPads and iPhones along with their order too.

“I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it,” reads the caption.

Check out the detailed video:



Shared on December 19, the video has garnered over 23 million views along with several comments from netizens. While some were amazed at the unbelievable offer at MrBeast’s restaurant, others expressed their wishes for a MrBeast Burger outlet in their city.

“All this time I’ve been eating at the wrong restaurants,” wrote a YouTube user. “I’m waiting for MrBeast Burger in our country,” commented another.

“This man can do anything,” said a third. “Gosh! That’s a lot of money. Those people are lucky,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s economy suffered the most due to severe air pollution last year: Lancet study
by Jayashree Nandi
AMU has helped strengthen India’s ties with other countries: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
US’ Legion of Merit award for QUAD architects sends multiple messages
by Shishir Gupta
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine phase-3 trials cross half-way mark of 13,000 volunteers
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Dropout rate of Muslim girl students reduced, govt concerned about their education, empowerment: PM Modi at AMU
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Development should not be seen through political prism: PM Modi at AMU
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
An anthology that foregrounds the voices of children and teenagers
by Syed Saad Ahmed
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.