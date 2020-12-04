Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Brazilian pig-feeding robot which plays classical music while dispensing meals is in high demand

Brazilian pig-feeding robot which plays classical music while dispensing meals is in high demand

Roboagro, the privately-owned company that sells the robot, said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday that orders rose by an average of 400% to 60 units per month.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, São Paulo

A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil, in this photo supplied by Roboagro. (via REUTERS)

Orders for a Brazilian pig-feeding robot, which plays classical music while dispensing meals, soared this year as farmers strove to cut costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roboagro, the privately-owned company that sells the robot, said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday that orders rose by an average of 400% to 60 units per month.

A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil, in this undated photo supplied by Roboagro. ( via REUTERS )

The machine uses linear feeders allowing the animals, which are divided in pens, to receive the exact amount of feed needed for each meal. As it works, it plays classical music, which the company claims mitigates animal stress.

Roboagro Director Giovani Molin said in the statement the robot reduces the presence of humans on the pig farms, and generates data that helps improve overall herd management.



An employee looks on as a Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil, in this undated photo supplied by Roboagro. ( via REUTERS )

Feed accounts for up to 75% of pig production costs, and every cent counts amid a steep rise in grain prices due to heated demand.

According to Roboagro, farmers who use the technology can improve the feed conversion ratio of pigs, increasing animal quality. The robot can save an estimated 40,000 reais ($7,792) per year per batch of 1,000 animals, it says, a calculation that does not include labor costs.

A Roboagro robot feeds pigs while playing classical music on a farm in Brazil, in this photo supplied by Roboagro. ( via REUTERS )

Roboagro says its robot is in use in some 500 farms in Brazil, including suppliers to large processors like JBS SA and BRF SA, which grappled with COVID-19 outbreaks at their facilities.

Brazil, a behemoth protein producer, boosted the volume of pork exports by 40% in the first 10 months of the year. That trade generated $1.87 billion in revenue, a nearly 50% rise on strong Chinese demand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Dec 04, 2020 11:24 IST
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Dec 04, 2020 11:02 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Rahul Roy conscious post stroke, Abhinav-Rubina fight in Bigg Boss house
Dec 04, 2020 11:23 IST
Farmers’ protest brought Centre to its knees, tweets Mehbooba Mufti
Dec 04, 2020 11:27 IST
N.Y.  developers hire influencers to sell homes during pandemic
Dec 04, 2020 11:16 IST
COVID vaccine may become reality soon but students’ loss of education cannot be compensated: Sisodia
Dec 04, 2020 11:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.