Amid Tanishq ad row people tweet stories of interfaith marriages. They’re beautiful

Jewellery brand Tanishq pulled their latest advertisement after receiving a huge backlash on social media. The ad was about a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower for their daughter-in-law. People started trolling the jewellery brand and accused them of promoting “Love Jihad”. The brand took down the ad and issued a statement mentioning that the ad under their new “Ekatvam campaign” was meant to showcase the beauty of oneness. “We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff,” they added in the statement.

Amid the row, however, there were some who shared real life stories of interfaith couples. While some shared images, others crafted the beautiful stories through words.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared two images from her own wedding:

Sharing the now-deleted advertisement, here’s what another user of the mircro-blogging platform wrote:

Actor-director Rasika Agashe who is married to actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also shared a sweet image from her “godbharai” – baby shower.

There were many who also raised their voices in support of the brand and the advertisement, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka.

Here are some other posts:

Released on October 9, the ad soon prompted the hashtag #BoycottTanishq and began trending on Twitter.

