Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of his trendy socks with iconic dialogue from Pakeezah. See what it says

A member of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘extended family’ send forth this image with an interesting caption. (Twitter/@SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on November 23 to share a fascinating picture of himself on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The image and the text shared along with it have now captured the attention of many. It is likely that this interesting tweet will make you smile too.

“T 3729 - My Ef saw this picture and sent a quote from the iconic film ‘PAKEEZA’” reads a bit of the text shared alongside the snapshot. Herein, ‘EF’ stands for extended family. This is how Bachchan refers to those who have been a part of and supported him through his journey.

Here is a post Bachchan shared back in 2014 for this ‘extended family’:

A member of Bachchan’s ‘extended family’ send forth this image stating, “Here’s my caption for one of your photos in last night’s blogpost”.

Check out the caption they have suggested and the image, itself, here:

The share references an iconic dialogue, “Aapke paon dekhe, bahut haseen hai... inhe zameen par mat utaariega... mailay ho jayenge,” from the 1972 movie Pakeezah. The lines, when translated to English loosely mean, “Saw your feet, they are very beautiful... don’t place them on the ground... they will get dirty”. However, here the individual is praising Big B’s socks.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 5,600 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “So apt... love the socks and the entire outfit”. Another individual wrote, “Nice socks”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

