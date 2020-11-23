Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of his trendy socks with iconic dialogue from Pakeezah. See what it says

Amitabh Bachchan shares picture of his trendy socks with iconic dialogue from Pakeezah. See what it says

Amitabh Bachchan posted this image of himself from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A member of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘extended family’ send forth this image with an interesting caption. (Twitter/@SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on November 23 to share a fascinating picture of himself on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The image and the text shared along with it have now captured the attention of many. It is likely that this interesting tweet will make you smile too.

“T 3729 - My Ef saw this picture and sent a quote from the iconic film ‘PAKEEZA’” reads a bit of the text shared alongside the snapshot. Herein, ‘EF’ stands for extended family. This is how Bachchan refers to those who have been a part of and supported him through his journey.

Here is a post Bachchan shared back in 2014 for this ‘extended family’:



A member of Bachchan’s ‘extended family’ send forth this image stating, “Here’s my caption for one of your photos in last night’s blogpost”.



Check out the caption they have suggested and the image, itself, here:

The share references an iconic dialogue, “Aapke paon dekhe, bahut haseen hai... inhe zameen par mat utaariega... mailay ho jayenge,” from the 1972 movie Pakeezah. The lines, when translated to English loosely mean, “Saw your feet, they are very beautiful... don’t place them on the ground... they will get dirty”. However, here the individual is praising Big B’s socks.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 5,600 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “So apt... love the socks and the entire outfit”. Another individual wrote, “Nice socks”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Kid’s classical singing lesson goes viral, even impresses Amitabh Bachchan

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 19:18 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Nov 23, 2020 19:22 IST

latest news

UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return
Nov 23, 2020 19:51 IST
BSES donates life-support ambulances to Delhi govt
Nov 23, 2020 19:47 IST
Bhumi on working amid pandemic: Every day should be taken in its own stride
Nov 23, 2020 19:43 IST
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on plea challenging rejection of nomination papers to contest against PM Modi
Nov 23, 2020 19:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.