Amitabh Bachchan shares video of two little fellows, says they’re ‘too cute’

What’s so special about two kids drinking lemonade? It’s the adorable interaction between the duo which is winning people over. And, one of the captivated viewers of the video is none other than veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“The little fellow following diligently what the elder is doing is… just ... too cute,” Bachchan wrote and retweeted a video shared by Twitter user Jasmine Jani.

Jani’s caption reveals that the two brothers are named Kavan and Kabir and the video shows them enjoying lemonade that they prepared.

In the video, the older kid says, “now that the lemonade is done, let’s taste it” in an absolutely adorable way. He then picks up his glass and quickly glances at the younger kid standing beside him. Taking his cue, the younger one also picks up his glass and takes a sip. What follows is less about the lemonade and more about one brother trying his best to react the same way as his big brother. If you’ve ever secretly wanted to wear your older sibling’s clothes or makeup, this video will hit you right in the feels.

The adorable video is making many go “aww.”

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 53,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared varied comments on both the posts. Also, Jani, who originally shared the video, replied to Big B’s post and explained that the kids in the video are her sister’s grandkids.

“Awwwww sweet sweeter sweetest,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so cute,” expressed another. “Chooooo chweeeeeet,” excitedly wrote another. “Can’t stop watching it,” tweeted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?