Amritsar COVID-19 facility deploys ‘Carebot’ to assist patients

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:32 IST

By Asian News International, Amritsar Punjab

A robot was deployed at a COVID-19 care facility here on Saturday to provide medicines. (ANI)

A robot was deployed at a COVID-19 care facility here on Saturday to provide medicines, water etc to the patients, so as to reduce the human contact and thus keep doctors and other healthcare staff safe from coronavirus.

Shivdular Singh Dhillon , Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar commissioned ‘carebot’ that mitigates the chances of contracting the infection.

“Through this robot, we are reducing the human-human contact and the robot would distribute essentials like medicines, water, etc to every patient on their bed,”said Dhillon while speaking to ANI.

A facility administrator has been deployed to monitor the logistics of the facility, he said.



He said that the facility comprises of thousand beds, and at least 14 positive COVID-19 patients are admitted here.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has a total of 298 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 67 patients have recovered.

