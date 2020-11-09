Sections
Amritsar man paints portrait of Joe Biden, adds it to collage of 230 US Presidents

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Amritsar

Jagjot Singh Rubal has made a collage of paintings of all the Presidents of the United States, to which he added Biden’s painting, soon after the Democratic candidate became the President-elect on Saturday. (ANI)

Rubal said he covered all the 46 US Presidents in the last 230 years, from George Washington till Biden, in the painting, which he wished to be displayed in the art galleries of the country as well as in the White House.

“I had painted till Trump. Yesterday, I made the portrait of Biden after became the 46th President-elect of America. I want to congratulate Biden on winning the election and convey him my best wishes. I hope India-US ties improve under him,” he said.

About the painting, he said it is 8-ft-by-8-ft. “It took me four months to complete this. I have 10 world records in my name and want this to be displayed in the art galleries in the US and also the White House,” Rubal added.

The former vice-president would become the oldest president in US history at 78.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

