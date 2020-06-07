Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet after Twitter briefly blocked company’s account

Amul’s Twitter account was briefly blocked after the company shared a carton which called for a boycott of Chinese products. Now, after the handle was restored, the company has pinned the tweet on their profile so that this is the first tweet anyone visiting the company’s Twitter profile will see.

The handle shared an image of the iconic Amul girl engaged in a confrontation with a red dragon. In the image, the logo of a popular Chinese video sharing platform is also visible from behind the dragon. The caption, “Exit the dragon”, is boldly written on the top of the image, while the words “Amul, made in India” can be seen on the bottom right corner.

The company shared the image with a caption saying, “About the boycott of Chinese products...”

The image shows the pinned tweet on Amul’s profile. ( Twitter/@Amul_Coop )

“When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked,” Managing Director R S Sodhi of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of Amul, told PTI. “When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored,” he added.

Twitter is yet to respond why they blocked the account.