Sections
Home / It's Viral / Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet after Twitter briefly blocked company’s account

Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ tweet after Twitter briefly blocked company’s account

The company’s Twitter handle shared an image of the iconic Amul girl engaged in a confrontation with a red dragon.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Amul’s pinned post. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

Amul’s Twitter account was briefly blocked after the company shared a carton which called for a boycott of Chinese products. Now, after the handle was restored, the company has pinned the tweet on their profile so that this is the first tweet anyone visiting the company’s Twitter profile will see.

The handle shared an image of the iconic Amul girl engaged in a confrontation with a red dragon. In the image, the logo of a popular Chinese video sharing platform is also visible from behind the dragon. The caption, “Exit the dragon”, is boldly written on the top of the image, while the words “Amul, made in India” can be seen on the bottom right corner.

The company shared the image with a caption saying, “About the boycott of Chinese products...”

The image shows the pinned tweet on Amul’s profile. ( Twitter/@Amul_Coop )

“When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked,” Managing Director R S Sodhi of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of Amul, told PTI. “When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored,” he added.



Twitter is yet to respond why they blocked the account.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

La Liga fires up again after old foes unite
Jun 07, 2020 13:30 IST
Covid-19: 7 cities account for half of all cases across the country
Jun 07, 2020 13:26 IST
Resumption of boxers camp delayed due to pending administrative permissions
Jun 07, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Election-year strategy’: China slams US, defends its response to Covid-19
Jun 07, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.