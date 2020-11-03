Amul’s graphic congratulates New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Sections
“First generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first ever Indian origin minister!” read the text shared alongside the image.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:07 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image was shared on November 3. (Instagram/@amul_india)

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who was initially elected as a Member of Parliament in September 2017, became New Zealand’s first-ever Indian-origin minister on November 2. Many have taken to social media since Monday to congratulate Radhakrishnan. Dairy company Amul has now joined the ranks, and in its true Amul-fashion has released a graphic dedicated to the leader.

Shared on November 3, this image was posted on Amul’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts. “First generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first ever Indian origin minister!” read the text shared alongside the image.

“Immigrant achievement,” spells out the text written atop the image. The graphic shows Radhakrishnan standing with the Amul girl. The text placed at the bottom of the photo reads, “It’s Radha wonderful”.

Check out the post here:



Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 3,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 150 retweets on Twitter.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “Wah”.

A Twitter user wrote, “Whoever writes your advertising copy is a genius. Topical and to the point. Congrats on yet another great ad”.

Radhakrishnan is an advocate for people whose voices are often unheard – women survivors of domestic violence, and migrant workers who have been exploited. Her work in that area has helped her build the base for her new role of Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities.

What are your thoughts on this post?

