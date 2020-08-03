Sections
Home / It's Viral / Amul shares ‘homecoming gift’ post to welcome Amitabh Bachchan home

Amul shares ‘homecoming gift’ post to welcome Amitabh Bachchan home

“Amitabh Bachchan returns home from hospital!” Amul tweeted and shared a cartoon.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amul shared this image both on Twitter and Instagram. (Instagram/amul_india)

Amitabh Bachchan, after spending days at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19, returned home yesterday. Social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts welcoming the legendary actor back to his home. Amul has now joined in too to share a ‘homecoming gift’ to welcome Big B.

“Amitabh Bachchan returns home from hospital!” with this caption they shared an image. The cartoon features the iconic Amul girl and the actor. One of the captions on the image reads “AB beats C” and the other says “Homecoming gift.” They shared the image both on Instagram and Twitter:

Since being shared just over an hour ago, the post has already gathered over 2,200 likes and counting. It has also gathered tons of reactions from people. From welcoming Bachchan home to appreciating Amul’s post, people shared different comments. There were some who posted heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Amul’s creativity par excellence and relevant for decades. Kudos to your team!” wrote an Instagram user. “Bharat will beat C,” expressed another.



Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of Amul’s post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Corona warriors didn’t celebrate Rakhi, so that we could
Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST
Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants
Aug 03, 2020 21:32 IST
Sushant’s sister Priyanka remembers late brother in heartbreaking post
Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST
Chris Woakes happy being away from the spotlight
Aug 03, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.