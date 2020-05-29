Anand Mahindra asks for customised versions of the word webinar. People oblige and how!

Anand Mahindra is extremely famous among tweeple for often sharing interesting and amusing tweets. From reaching out to people in need to providing that regular dose of laughter, he has been winning people over, one tweet at a time. His latest post is no different. Earlier today, the business tycoon posted a quirky tweet related to ‘webinars’ and now it has nudged many to unleash their creative side.

Mahindra tweeted that he may have a “serious meltdown” if he receives one more invitation to a webinar. He then added, “Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant??”

To this, a Twitter user replied, “Let’s say it a ‘Diginar’!”. To which, Mahindra responded that to alleviate his annoyance at the word webinar, his family has suggested “more customised labels.” He suggested a couple of such versions and asked others to join in.

Take a look at the tweets here:

People responded to Mahindra’s invitation and how!

“A webinar with four people in it would be Charminar,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, another person responded with, “then is a Webinar with only host Qutubminar?”

“’Chaturnar’ - dedicate it to Kishore Kumar,” joked a Twitter user referencing the famous song by the same name.

Then there is this person who found a webinar version of the word Lunar and wrote, “LUNAR - webinar on a FULL MOON day.”

A person wondered what would be the term for a webinar by the business mogul himself and wrote, “If Anand Mahindra gives a webinar, it would be Anar?”

Expressing a similar notion another Twitter user wrote, “A webinar hosted by you sir every month would be Mahinamar!”

A Twitter user came up with three versions and shared this:

Which of these creative versions do you like best? Have you managed to coin a version of your own?

