Anand Mahindra finds ‘perfect mind game for Sunday’. Seen it yet?

“I think I just found the perfect mind-game for a Sunday,” this is how a recent tweet by Anand Mahindra starts. Along with the tweet, the business tycoon also shared an image which shows a portion of a storefront. What is really hilarious is the board which shows the name of the shop. It’s called 100% Genuine Fake Shop.

We will give you some time to catch your breath as chances are that you’re giggling hard. Here is what a Mahindra wrote in the rest of the tweet. “If you were responsible for merchandising in this store, what exactly would you be putting on its shelves??” he asked.

Take a look at the image he shared:

Since being shared today morning, the post has already gathered nearly 6,700 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some shared their choices to answer Mahindra’s question, others had different opinions to share.

One Twitter user shared a YouTube link which explains what the shop is all about, in details.

“Just hang the board ... will keep no shop behind it!!” wrote a Twitter user. “I will work out from tomorrow,” shared another. Now that is something most of us can relate to. Another user of the micro-blogging platform shard a list of the things they would keep:

Here are some other hilarious responses people shared:

What is your answer to Anand Manindra’s question?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares pics of floor drain and solar panel, asks similarity between them