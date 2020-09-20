Anand Mahindra gifts tractor to farmer in Bihar who carved 3 km long canal in 30 years

Anand Mahindra, the business tycoon, often takes to Twitter to share various posts. While some of his posts make people chuckle, a few leave them inspired. He sometimes also shares tweets to give recognition and present gift to those who have done something extraordinary. Just like Laungi Bhuyian, a resident of Bihar, who had spent 30 years of his life carving a 3 km long canal.

Yesterday, Mahindra took to Twitter and reposted a tweet detailing Bhuyian’s actions. The tweet, by a journalist, requested the business tycoon to present a tractor to the man. To which, Mahindra responded and tweeted that it will be his honour to do that.

Now, in a happy update, he confirmed that Bhuiyan has received the vehicle. The post is complete with an image of him standing in front of Mahindra’s gift. Take a look at what he tweeted:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has already gathered over 19,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 2,200 retweets and tons of appreciative comments from people.

“When commitments are made and fulfilled at this pace, this brings people’s confidence that humanity is still there and keeping the world moving,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such a Nobel thought and commitment,” expressed another.

Earlier, the news agency ANI also tweeted a few images along with a quote from Bhuiyan. “It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village,” he said. Take a look at the tweet:

What do you think of Mahindra’s gesture?