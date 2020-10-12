Anand Mahindra mentions two workout styles through video of dogs. Watch

The video shows both canines on treadmills. Yet what they’re doing is quite different. (Twitter/@Anand Mahindra )

Are you someone who loves a good one-hour-long high intensity workout every day? Or are you the kind who has to force themself to make it through a 30-minute-daily workout and no more. Or are you someone who doesn’t care to know the ‘E’ of exercise? Well, people have different approaches to staying fit and this video highlights two kinds perfectly.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared this video on his Twitter handle and it has been a source of laughter for many. The video shows two distinct styles of working out. What’s adorable is that these styles are demonstrated by two adorable dogs.

The video shows both canines on treadmills. Yet their styles are completely different.

“Pooch on the left: ‘Feel the burn! No pain, no gain!’ Pooch on the right: ‘Ok. 30 minute daily workout to keep my insurance premium low. Minimum effort, maximum gain. Box ticked’,” shared Mahindra in his tweet. He even shared, “On Sundays, the pooch on the right is my role model”.

Watch the video, you may also end up relating to one of these workout styles:

Shared on October 11, the video has collected over 7,600 likes and more than 600 retweets along with several comments.

“Aww so cute! BTW, neither of them feel like copying each other! This works for me, that works out for you sort of look,” shared an individual. “The pooch on the right is always my role model,” posted another.

What do you think about the video? Which style do you identify with?