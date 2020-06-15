Sections
Anand Mahindra posts video of liquor shop's contactless pickup method. Calls it 'clever but crude'. Watch

The video shows how a liquor shop is ensuring a way for customers to pick up alcohol with minimum contact.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:46 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The shop uses a long pipe to help with the pickup. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

With people all over the world increasingly looking for ways to shop and commute with as little contact as possible, new techniques to achieve this have come up. From a milkman’s innovative ‘jugaad’ of using a pipe to deliver milk to an e-rickshaw with compartments for passengers, several such ideas have gone viral all over the Internet. Here’s yet another video showing a technique of contactless pickup at a shop that has grabbed people’s attention, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In a tweet shared on June 14, Mahindra posted a video that shows how a liquor shop is ensuring a way for customers to pick up alcohol with minimum contact. Describing the method as ‘clever but crude’, Mahindra pointed out the need for better ‘contactless storefront designs’.

The clip shows a long pipe attached in an incline at the shop. While one end is connected to the store, the other end is where customers are required to stand. First, a plastic bottle is sent down the pipe to collect the money and returned with change. Once the money exchange is done, the shop sends down the bottles of alcohol down the same pipe while a customer stands ready to catch them.

“This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever, but crude, so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design,” Mahindra posted. “The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car,” he added.



Since being shared, Mahindra’s tweet has collected several reactions, including 7,600 likes and more than 1,200 retweets.

“Innovation has no boundaries,” commented an individual. “Why to have cash at all? Why not phone based payments?” wondered another. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” wrote a third. “It is not fully contactless. The customer is touching green bottle through which cash and receipt are exchanged,” added a fourth.

Some shared their suggestions:

What do you think of this technique?

Also Read | Bird ‘follows’ social distancing rules like a pro. Check it out

