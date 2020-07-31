Anand Mahindra posts ‘visual metaphor’ of everyone navigating through Covid-19. Watch

Sections
“We need ‘off-road’ skills!” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:28 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it,” Anand Mahindra tweeted. (YouTube/Stan Fuller)

Anand Mahindra has time and again shared tweets that leave people on Twitter impressed and with various thoughts. His latest tweet is no different. The business tycoon has shared a thrilling video which he says represents a visual metaphor for the way people all over the world are trying to navigate through life in Covid-19 times.

“Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote in his tweet. The video shows a man driving across a massive crack - also known as the Golden Crack - in a 70-year-old jeep. The video is quite intense.

“But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills!” he added in his tweet.

Watch the video he shared:



Posted a few hours ago, the video has collected over 3,300 likes and many reactions.

“He truly cracked it… Hoping the back tyres showed the same grit & made it through” wrote a Twitter user. “Incredible,” wrote another. “What a skill,” posted a third.

There were many who wanted to know what happened next in the video. Well, you can watch it here: (Tip: skip to 15:00)

What do you think about the video and Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

