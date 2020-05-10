Anand Mahindra remembers his mom on Mother’s Day, expresses gratitude

On a day specially dedicated to celebrating our dear mothers, people are showing no restraint in delivering words and actions of kindness towards these amazing caregivers. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is no exception to the rule.

Mahindra tweeted a picture for his late mother, Indira Mahindra, on May 10. “The right picture to express my gratitude to my late mother. Knitting while I was busy growing in her womb. I’m glad she looked happy while expectant & I hope that having to bring me up didn’t wipe that smile off her face! Happy Mother’s Day, wherever you are,” Mahindra wrote.

The image showcases Indira Mahindra sitting outdoors, donning a shawl. Her gaze is away from the camera, making the shot appear candid. She is seen smiling as she knits away using, what appears to be, a straight needle and yarn. The text at the bottom of the photograph reads, “Expecting Anand”.

Since its original posting, the sweet tweet has garnered more than 800 retweets and almost 19,500 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this heartwarming share. One person on the thread wrote, “Great picture, simplicity with audacity”. While another said, “She is pretty and divine too”.

“You got her facial features and also that motherly love you shower on your employees and fellow citizens of India,” read a comment by a Twitter user. Many also shared stories about their own mothers on the thread.

One Twitter user stated, “I miss my mom as well, my eyes become moist every time I see a pup or cub in its mom’s lap. It’s more than 15 years, not even a day passed without her memory. If there is a re-birth, I would love to be her son again. Happy Mother’s Day to all lovely moms”.

What are your thoughts on this sweet share?

Also read| ‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Bansuri Swaraj remembers mom Sushma Swaraj on Mother’s Day