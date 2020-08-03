Sections
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

What has caught people’s eyes is the placement of the fixture of the drain in Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra’s tweet shows a floor drain on one corner of a room. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra, every now and then, shares posts which not just impresses people but leaves them with various thoughts too. Case in point is his latest tweet which is about the design of a floor drain. The business tycoon has shared an image which has now sparked chatter among people.

“I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...” Mahindra wrote and shared the image. It shows a floor drain on one corner of a room. What has caught people’s eyes is the placement of the fixture.

Take a look at the tweet yourself:



Yes, the fixture is placed a bit above from the ground level and that has now prompted people to share various comments. Since being shared the post has also gathered over 48,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered over 4,600 retweets and tons of comments.



Here’s what people shared:

This user of the micro-blogging site, gave an explanation behind the design which seen bizarre to many. They tweeted:

Some shared images of not-so-great designs:

What do you think of Mahindra’s tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ravi Shankar Prasad isolates himself after meeting Amit Shah
Aug 03, 2020 15:24 IST
Two dead, one injured as pick-up truck rolls down gorge in Shimla
Aug 03, 2020 15:08 IST
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 03, 2020 15:17 IST
No direct transfer of money to Rhea’s account found: Mumbai Police
Aug 03, 2020 15:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.