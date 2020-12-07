Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

Shared a few hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s post has already garnered over 1,700 likes.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:05 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Anand Mahindra. (Hindustan Times)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well-known for sharing thoughtful posts on Twitter. His latest share is no different. With the new year just around the corner, Mahindra has shared an insightful message on how he wants to plan his resolutions for the brand-new year. The post may make you think about including these important changes in your life too.

“Have finalised my New Year’s resolution,” reads the post by Mahindra. It goes on to give a description of how he plans to infuse the work from home situation with daily life and embrace other qualities during that process. The post ends with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 1,700 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some agreed with the suggestions given by Mahindra, others added some more virtues they wanted to include in their resolutions.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
Dec 07, 2020 14:30 IST
Farmers’ protest: Bharat Bandh to begin at 11am, say farmers
Dec 07, 2020 15:18 IST
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Dec 07, 2020 15:17 IST

latest news

WATCH: Shaw takes one-handed stunner in India A Practice match
Dec 07, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress unit in Uttarakhand says BJP rubbing salt on farmers’ wounds
Dec 07, 2020 15:40 IST
Pawar persuaded states to implement Vajpayee’s APMC Act, says NCP
Dec 07, 2020 15:35 IST
Centre sends advisory for ‘Bharat Bandh’; asks states to tighten security, ensure peace
Dec 07, 2020 15:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.