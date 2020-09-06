Sections
Anand Mahindra’s perfect Sunday gear tweet may make you giggle

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:47 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Keep calm and eat Thayir Sadham (curd rice),” reads the text written on the t-shirt. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is known to share posts that often leave netizens in fits. His latest share is no different and may help beat your Sunday night blues as you gear up to welcome another work week.

Mahindra, just a few hours ago, shared an image along with a witty caption. “Acquired this T-shirt a while ago, but it’s perfect Sunday gear during these Covid-times. Maybe I should also start wearing it above my lungi during VCs. Can’t hurt the atmospherics of the meeting...” reads the text shared alongside the photograph.

The snapshot shows a blue t-shirt. “Keep calm and eat Thayir Sadham (curd rice),” reads the text written on the garment.

Check out the post which has tickled many tweeple’s funny bone, below:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has accumulated over 4,700 likes and more than 215 retweets.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Excellent”. Another individual wrote, “The best food ever... curd rice... make it part of your daily life. Add mango, pickle and paapad to it”.

“That’s a good one,” read one comment under Anand Mahindra’s post. Some on the thread took the opportunity to explain what Thayir Sadham means. One Twitter user translated the t-shirt’s slogan in a witty way and wrote, “Keep Calm and Eat Probiotic Yogurt Risotto”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you craving some curd rice as well? Or are you still coming down from a bout of giggles?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s latest post captures the power of unity in the most amazing way. Watch

