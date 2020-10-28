Sections
Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet on working from home has people in splits

A tweet shared by Mahindra shows a rather adorable picture of a man dressed in a suit looking at a dog, also dressed in a suit.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 08:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet has left tweeple in splits. (HT Photo)

Anand Mahindra has once again left people on Twitter laughing out loud. The business tycoon is known for sharing interesting and entertaining tweets, and his latest one is no different. If you follow Mahindra on Twitter, you must have seen his tweets related to working from home and his posts about disliking webinars. Well, his recent tweet will remind you of his earlier tweets and also leave you laughing, just as it has many tweeple.

A tweet shared by Mahindra yesterday shows a rather adorable picture of a man dressed in a suit looking at a dog, also dressed in a suit. It’s the dog’s somewhat professional look and reaction to the whole attire that makes this otherwise confusing picture so cute to look at.

Mahindra mentioned in this tweet that he wasn’t sure why he was sent this picture. However, what he says further has left people laughing out loud.

“Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s...” tweeted Mahindra. See his share below:

Since being shared on October 27, the image has collected over 2,100 likes and lots of comments from tweeple. Several people have shared their reaction to the tweet in the comments section.

What do you think the picture depicts?

