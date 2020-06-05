Sections
Anand Mahindra’s tweet about ‘Webinarcoma’ is highly on point

You may relate to Anand Mahindra’s Mughal-E-Azam related tweet if you’re not a fan of webinars.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:45 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra shared a Mughal-E-Azam inspired meme. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra publically proclaimed his dislike for webinars recently on Twitter. His tweets got so much traction that, both, Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh got involved in the virtual banter. Now the Chairman of the Mahindra Group is back at it again with this Mughal-E-Azam meme. Chances are that the post will leave you laughing out loud.

“Numerous friends have shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with ‘webinars.’ Seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the meme on June 5.

This tweet currently has almost 600 retweets and over 6,200 likes. Here is how tweeple have reacted to the share. One person said, “You have a great sense of humour”. Another individual wrote, “She will revive on salary day,” referring to Anarkali.

“Great to see a leader’s humorous side so often. Blessed to be working for him. His wits fuel us with our daily energy potion,” read one comment on the thread.



What are your thoughts on this meme? Can you relate to Anarkali too?

