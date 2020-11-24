Sections
Anand Mahindra’s tweet can help you choose your next travel destination. Check it out

“Brutal! But accurate…” read the text shared alongside an image by Anand Mahindra.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Check out Anand Mahindra’s tweet for some ‘travel destination-inspiration’. (File Photo)

With spring, summer and fall all passed, the winter season is finally upon us. If you’re thinking of planning a travel adventure this holiday season, be sure to check out Anand Mahindra’s tweet for some ‘destination-inspiration’.

Anand Mahindra shared this picture on his official Twitter account on November 24. The caption shared alongside the post reads, “Brutal! But accurate”. Taking a look at the image will help you understand why Mahindra says so.

The photograph shows a ‘chose-your-adventure’ sort of maths game. Fifteen exotic destinations, such as South Korea and Spain, are listed with a number assigned to each. The instructions ask the participant to initially pick a destination from number one to nine and then perform certain maths calculation to the chosen number.

Play the game for yourself to see what result you get:



If the answer you got post following all the instructions was number 9, aka, stay at home, then congratulations! You’re terrific at maths and have played the game correctly.

Why so, you may ask? Well, this one of those cheeky puzzles. Herein, no matter what number, from one to nine, you pick, you’ll always end up at nine after having followed the rest of the steps.

The game, as fun as it may be, simultaneously conveys an important message, i.e. to stay indoors as much as possible to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has accumulated over 6,700 likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post:

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s tweet on happiness has a big message

