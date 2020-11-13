Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s tweet on happiness has a big message

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on happiness has a big message

Anand Mahindra’s post has received nearly 5,000 likes on Twitter.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle. (Hindustan Times)

Have you ever wondered what the secret to happiness is? Well, here’s a picture that may offer an answer.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspiring and entertaining posts on his Twitter handle, shared a tweet with this picture. Not only does the image have a big message, but the caption Mahindra shared along with it is equally wonderful to read.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words? Yes and a simple line drawing is sometimes worth a thousand pictures,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the picture below:



The tweet, posted on November 12, has received over 4,900 likes along with many comments.

“Yes I believe in that. No one can spoon feed happiness to you. You have to create it for yourself. Like singing is happiness for me, even though I’m not a professional singer,” shared an individual. “Absolutely , it can’t be procured or exchanged,” posted another. “Very true !! These days you need to paint your canvas yourself rather than expecting others to paint it as per your need to make you feel happy,” commented a third.

What do you think about this tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Eager to impress...’: Barack Obama’s book on Rahul Gandhi
Nov 13, 2020 08:03 IST
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Nov 13, 2020 08:21 IST
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ quality air, likely to deteriorate later today
Nov 13, 2020 08:59 IST
‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM
Nov 13, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

This lauki ki barfi recipe is the perfect mithai for diabetics this Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 09:48 IST
This Diwali, NGO reaches out to women Maoists in Chhattisgarh with feminine hygiene products
Nov 13, 2020 09:47 IST
EU launches LGBT protection strategy as homophobia rises in east
Nov 13, 2020 09:46 IST
Railway launches 7 academic programmes in core applied sector
Nov 13, 2020 09:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.