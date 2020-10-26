Anand Mahindra shares how not to start your Monday. It’s hilarious

Sections
Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:51 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Do you of find yourself asking, “Why does Monday come?” Are you among those who, despite trying, is unable to start the first day of the week on a happy note? If your answer to any or both the questions is “yes,” then there is also a chance that you are often in lookout of such posts which may make this day a little bit brighter for you. In case you’re searching for the same today too, here’s a tweet by business tycoon Anand Mahindra which may just satisfy your needs.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share a meme involving a dog. In the caption, he just wrote one line “How NOT to start your #MondayMorning.” Clubbed together, the pic and the caption, may make your giggle hard – while washing away your Monday blues a little.

Take a look at what he shared:



“Hope the doggy doesn’t need a support system after listening to all the issues,” shared a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoji. “His expression ‘ab kya ho gaya!’” joked another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the share?

