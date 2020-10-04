Sections
Anand Mahindra shares Matrix-inspired question, Abhishek Bachchan responds

“Which pill would you take” has emerged as a popular form of an online game among netizens. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has now joined the trend with his latest tweet.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 17:30 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the photo posted by Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

If you are one among those who have seen the popular science-fiction movie Matrix, you may remember the scene where the protagonist Neo is given a choice to take one of two pills, a red one or a blue one. While the red pill would open his eyes to reality and the blue pill would make him see life from behind rose-coloured glasses. Since then, “Which pill would you take” has emerged as a popular form of an online game among netizens. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has now joined the trend with his latest tweet. His post prompted several people to share their responses, including actor Abhishek Bachchan.

“Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer. My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose,” reads the caption by Mahindra. Take a look at the post he shared:

Posted on October 4, the tweet has garnered over 2,400 likes and many responses from netizens. While some shared which pills they would like to take, others explained why they want to choose certain options.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also responded with his choices.

Here’s what others had to say:

Which options would you choose?

