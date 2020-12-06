Anand Mahindra shares meme that made him ‘jump out of chair’

Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme involving the same and wrote how it made him “jump out of his chair.” (HT Photo)

Over the past few months, working from home has become the new normal for many. There are also several for whom this setup is going to continue for long. For most, the WFH setting involves sitting in front of a system and going about their days work. Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme involving the same and wrote how it made him “jump out of his chair.” He even tweeted that it’s a “nightmare.”

“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day,” Mahindra tweeted. The image depicts professionals from different fields of work. However, how they’re doing their work that has what left Mahindra disturbed:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 6,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some wrote how they could relate to the post, others talked about those who don’t have the opportunity to work from home.

What do you think about Mahindra’s share?