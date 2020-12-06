Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares meme that made him ‘jump out of chair’

Anand Mahindra shares meme that made him ‘jump out of chair’

“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme involving the same and wrote how it made him “jump out of his chair.” (HT Photo)

Over the past few months, working from home has become the new normal for many. There are also several for whom this setup is going to continue for long. For most, the WFH setting involves sitting in front of a system and going about their days work. Anand Mahindra recently shared a meme involving the same and wrote how it made him “jump out of his chair.” He even tweeted that it’s a “nightmare.”

“What a nightmare. Not a future I’m ready to accept. When I saw this meme I jumped out of my chair & vowed to monitor & limit the time I spend in a chair in front of a screen every day,” Mahindra tweeted. The image depicts professionals from different fields of work. However, how they’re doing their work that has what left Mahindra disturbed:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 6,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some wrote how they could relate to the post, others talked about those who don’t have the opportunity to work from home.

What do you think about Mahindra’s share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST

latest news

Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Dec 06, 2020 10:08 IST
Space probe retrieved by Japan may reveal more about birth of our planet
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
Sussanne Khan crashes Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion. See pics
Dec 06, 2020 10:02 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.