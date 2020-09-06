Sections
Anand Mahindra shares old picture with former president Pranab Mukherjee

Anand Mahindra shares old picture with former president Pranab Mukherjee

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:08 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Anand Mahindra and Pranab Mukherjee engaged in a celebratory exchange. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Indian businessman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on September 5 to share a post commemorating former president Pranab Mukherjee who died on August 31. The share, which encompasses a nostalgic snapshot from 1993, is receiving a whole lot of appreciation from tweeple.

“When Shri Pranab Mukherjee (R.I.P) passed on, I was searching for this photo from way back in ‘93! Couldn’t find it. But unexpectedly, a retired colleague excavated the pic from his albums. (Thank you Mukulbhai!) I will cherish this memory of a man who served his country well,” read the text shared alongside the image.

Check out the post which has already accumulated nearly 15,100 likes and almost 150 comments on the micro-blogging application, below:



Here is what tweeple had to say about the share, which shows both Mahindra and Mukherjee engaged in a celebratory exchange. One person said, “Awesome”. Another individual wrote, “Rest in peace”.



“A historical pic…” read one comment under Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post. Another Twitter user proclaimed, “Lovely pic! Great man”.

“He (Mukherjee) will remain in our memories forever,” declared somebody else on the thread.

Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 due to multiple organ failure after he was admitted to New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral.

Also Read | ‘One of Bharat’s brightest Ratnas,’ says Amul in tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

