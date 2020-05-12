Anand Mahindra shares space-saving, burglar-proof car parking trick, ‘Genius’ say netizens

The issue of space can be a big problem. But this innovative technique to use a tight space judiciously may just be a neat solution for the problem. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip of someone using a creatively created space for parking their car. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and there’s a chance you also will find the hack useful and interesting.

The video opens to show a hatchback being reversed past a tree onto a ramp. Once parked, the driver gets down and pushes the car on the ramp inside the space under a staircase. The car fits inside like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

The clip was originally posted on a Twitter account called ‘CCTV Idiots’. Mahindra shared it with the caption, “I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!”

The clip has garnered over 5.1 lakh views and numerous comments from netizens. “That is some level of acrobatic reversing skills,” comments a Twitter user. “The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design,” points out another. “Wow. Nice space saver,” exclaims a third.

Mahindra previously shared a similar kind of parking hack video that had amazed netizens. What do you think of this hack?